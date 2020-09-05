Advertisement

Residents enjoy Rockford City Market, protesters march on the outskirts

Many Stateliners took advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures by being outside at city market.
City Market Friday night.
City Market Friday night.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many Rockford Residents took advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures today by heading down to Rockford City Market.

“All my friends and family know where to find me on a Friday night,” said Rockford Resident Michael Rourke.

Rourke says he rarely misses a Friday night at City Market.

“I like the environment, people, food, and vendors,” said Rourke. “I’ve met a lot of great vendors and they’re friends now. Good products local products great food the atmosphere, Rockford needs this.”

City Market officials say despite many of the circumstances they’ve faced this season they’re happy people are still coming out.

“Its been slower obviously than normal due to COVID-19 and other things, but there are still a lot of great vendors out here and some of the community is coming out and supporting so we’re grateful for that,” said City Market Organizer Cathy McDermott.

Weekly protests did continue on the outskirts of city market.

