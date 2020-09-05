Lutheran grad James Robinson makes Jaguars initial 53-man roster

(WIFR) - When the news came out about the Jaguars releasing Leonard Fournette earlier this week, the possibility of Rockford native and undrafted free agent James Robinson making the roster started to become reality. Then, the team placed running back Ryquell Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That made it even more likely. The decision then came down to Robinson or another UDFA in Nathan Cottrell. On Saturday, Jacksonville made it official and kept the Lutheran grad as one of four running backs to make the initial 53-man roster.

Robinson is one of 16 rookies to make the Jaguars opening week roster and the only first-year pro running back. Jacksonville kept all of its franchise-record 12 draft picks from this year’s draft, plus four undrafted free agents including Robinson.

Earlier this week, veteran running back Chris Thompson spoke highly to the media about Robinson.

“Their vision is amazing especially James. I think he’s one of those guys to me, in my opinion, he probably has the best vision out of all us. It’s been great to see a young guy like that come in and be able to make the plays and hit the holes he has been able to hit. I’m excited.”

Robinson left the Crusaders as the IHSA’s all-time leading rusher and finished second in career rushing yards, touchdowns, and all-purpose yards at Illinois State.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.