First reported cases of COVID-19 at Hononegah High School

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - In a message to parents, administrators at Hononegah High School announce the first reported cases of coronavirus at the school.

23 News obtained a copy of the letter anonymously, which can be seen below.

Hononegah School District Superintendent Michael Dugan sent a statement to 23 News, it reads:

“Hononegah Community High School announced today that two students tested positive for COVID-19. The students are currently at home in quarantine and are not scheduled to return to school until cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department to do so. The school is working with Winnebago County Health Department to notify those in close contact with these individuals.

Exposure occurs when people are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes or more. Based on the health department’s contact investigation, there has been no school exposure identified at this point. If a close contact is identified as part of the investigation, the health department will reach out and provide appropriate guidance.

We continue to proactively work to keep students and staff safe by following WCHD, IDPH, and CDC guidelines. We encourage people to practice social distancing, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if they are ill.

We must maintain student’s privacy so I can share no further information.”

