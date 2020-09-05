Advertisement

Family and friends celebrate the life of 18-year-old Dimon Williams

The 18-year-old was killed in a car accident at Riverside boulevard and Central avenue two weeks ago.
The 18-year-old was killed in a car accident at Riverside boulevard and Central avenue two weeks ago.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The grieving process continues for a family that is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Dimon Williams.

Family and friends gather at Carl E. Ponds funeral home for a celebration of life for Williams and lay a loved one to rest.

The celebration featured songs, prayers, and memories that people shared. The funeral was held completely outdoors, the first of its kind at the funeral home. William’s mother thanked everyone for the support over the past few weeks, and other family members mirrored her sentiments, but they still have a loud message for the community.

“Obviously it was an unfortunate incident she was struck and killed by a drunk driver so right now the message is, just like my mom has said, Dimon’s grandma, put your keys down before you put the bottle up.”

30-year-old Kieth Wood of Rockford has been charged with DUI involving a death and reckless homicide in connection with the accident.

The family set up a fund in honor of Williams. To donate search for the CashApp profile $ArleciaThrebits.

The family also hosted a vigil for Williams last weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First reported cases of COVID-19 at Hononegah High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hononegah High School confirms first cases of COVID-19.

News

Residents enjoy Rockford City Market, protesters march on the outskirts

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Many Stateliners took advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures by being outside at city market.

News

Arson arrest made in connection to Metro Christian Center Church fire

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Fire Department was initially sent to a fire at the Metro Christian Centre Church at 607 Walnut St. at 6:24 p.m.

News

COVID-19 death toll projected to reach 410K by 2021 if mask use wanes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Steve Almasy, Faith Karimi and Marcelo Garate
Coronavirus has infected over 6.1 million people nationwide, and more than 186,800 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. Health Department announces COVID-19 guideline enforcement plan

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Hope Salman
“There have been over 500 complaints filed though the COVID-19 hotline and website regarding masking by individuals and business entities,” said Martell.

News

FCA Belvidere plant COVID-19 cases caused by community spread, not outbreak

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
They said the cases are a result of community spread, not inside the facility.

News

Woman taken to hospital after Chesterfield Ave. shooting

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Police Department is on the scene.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 69 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,401 from 4,332 from Thursday.

News

Boone Co. now at 900 cases of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 808 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Boone Co. offering free COVID-19 testing after hitting warning level

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.