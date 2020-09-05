Family and friends celebrate the life of 18-year-old Dimon Williams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The grieving process continues for a family that is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Dimon Williams.

Family and friends gather at Carl E. Ponds funeral home for a celebration of life for Williams and lay a loved one to rest.

The celebration featured songs, prayers, and memories that people shared. The funeral was held completely outdoors, the first of its kind at the funeral home. William’s mother thanked everyone for the support over the past few weeks, and other family members mirrored her sentiments, but they still have a loud message for the community.

“Obviously it was an unfortunate incident she was struck and killed by a drunk driver so right now the message is, just like my mom has said, Dimon’s grandma, put your keys down before you put the bottle up.”

30-year-old Kieth Wood of Rockford has been charged with DUI involving a death and reckless homicide in connection with the accident.

The family set up a fund in honor of Williams. To donate search for the CashApp profile $ArleciaThrebits.

The family also hosted a vigil for Williams last weekend.

