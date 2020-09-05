Dozens walk in Beloit in solidarity with Jacob Blake

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - To show support for Jacob Blake, people in Beloit gather at Horace White Park for a peaceful prayer walk to stand in solidarity with those in Kenosha.

“Coming together, standing together, and allowing our community to come together as well,” says Reverend Michael Bell from New Zion Baptist Church.

Bell hosts many events in Beloit for community members, from prayer circles to food distributions. Saturday a prayer walk was the way he along with many in the community stand against injustice.

“Now is the time when we have to bring about change because we can’t let the fifties and sixties come back around again,” says community activist Renae Bliss.

Dozens walk the outskirts of the park seven times, a biblical reference that Bell thinks points people in the right direction.

“In the bible, the walls of Jericho come falling down when God told Jacob to walk around the walls of Jericho,” says Bell. “They came falling down after they walked seven times, so we continue to walk around Horace White Park seven times to allow that change to begin.”

Bell believes the root of change comes from two places, faith, and rights.

“The only way things will change is within our votes we have to stand together and have hope in our votes, and if we don’t vote nothing will change,” says Bell.

Bliss says it is important for everyone to get involved in social change, any way possible.

“I just try to help them in their environment and in their communities to be able to do something,” says Bliss. “Doing nothing is what has gotten us here, that’s why we have to start doing something.”

Bell wants people to come together, and focus on learning about other people no matter the differences.

“Continually show more love, and allowing them to understand that everyone color is not the same, that everybody, there is some good and some bad in each and every one of us, but allowing them to know it is about love not about hate,” says Bell.

Bell says he plans to host more events in Beloit in the near future, to keep up with the events follow along on New Zion Baptist Church’s Facebook page.

