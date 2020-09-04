Winnebago Co. announces 69 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 4,401 from 4,332 from Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 6.0 percent.
The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.
