Advertisement

Winnebago Co. announces 69 new COVID-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases to 4,401 from 4,332 from Thursday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,401 from 4,332 from Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 6.0 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gunshot victim taken to hospital after shooting near Chesterfield Ave.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Police Department is on the scene.

News

Boone Co. now at 900 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 808 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Boone Co. offering free COVID-19 testing after hitting warning level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

News

Fauci warns Illinois emerging as potential COVID-19 problem area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Top doctor says Illinois needs to be on high alert for the Labor Day weekend.

Latest News

News

Authorities find bones in Illinois based on killer’s remarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators found two small bones that could be human on Wednesday at a now-shuttered truck wash in Peru, Illinois.

News

IDPH: Backlog reveals additional 5K COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
IDPH is holding a call to provide background and answer questions about the data and reporting.

News

UW-Platteville offering state’s first cannabis certificates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The university will offer three different certificates.

News

Semi-truck rolls over near bypass 20

Updated: 8 hours ago
First responders are at the scene of a semi-truck accident near Mill and Harrison roads Friday morning.

News

Rockford community speaks out at Mercyhealth public hearing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford community along with local law makers speak out during a public hearing on Thursday voicing their disapproval of MercyHealth closing its inpatient mental health unit at its Rockton Avenue Campus.

News

Truckers target child predators in coordinated stings; two arrests made in Missouri

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
According to Truckers Against Predators, this is the first time their exposures have led to charges in Missouri.