UW-Platteville offering state’s first cannabis certificates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A trip to a marijuana dispensary may require a trip across the state line, but getting an education in cannabis no longer does.

The University of Wisconsin Platteville rolled out the state’s first certificate programs for cannabis-related programs. It describes the program as targeting one of the fastest growing industries in the country and says the certificates are about “education, not advocacy.”

“I’m thrilled that the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has committed to being pioneers in this emerging industry,” UW-Platteville Continuing Education Institute Director Kerie Wedige said.

University officials expect the programs, which are being run by its Continuing Education Institute, will benefit people in fields like agriculture, healthcare, or retail. It will offer certificates for:

Business of Cannabis

Cannabis Law and Policy

Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine

Classes will start in November, the university says. Each program will require three eight-week courses. While they are instructor-led, all classes will be online and based on the students’ schedule. UW-Platteville designed the program with the help of Green Flower, which it describes as a leader in cannabis education.

“Thanks to an exclusivity agreement with Green Flower, UW-Platteville is uniquely positioned as the only state university to offer this type of cannabis-related education.”

According to UW-Platteville, Green Flower has worked with higher education institutions across the country on their cannabis programs.

More information about the programs is available by contacting greenflower@uwplatt.edu or continuing@uwplatt.edu.

