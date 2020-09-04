Advertisement

UW-Platteville offering state’s first cannabis certificates

The university will offer three different certificates
(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A trip to a marijuana dispensary may require a trip across the state line, but getting an education in cannabis no longer does.

The University of Wisconsin Platteville rolled out the state’s first certificate programs for cannabis-related programs. It describes the program as targeting one of the fastest growing industries in the country and says the certificates are about “education, not advocacy.”

“I’m thrilled that the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has committed to being pioneers in this emerging industry,” UW-Platteville Continuing Education Institute Director Kerie Wedige said.

University officials expect the programs, which are being run by its Continuing Education Institute, will benefit people in fields like agriculture, healthcare, or retail. It will offer certificates for:

  • Business of Cannabis
  • Cannabis Law and Policy
  • Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine

Classes will start in November, the university says. Each program will require three eight-week courses. While they are instructor-led, all classes will be online and based on the students’ schedule. UW-Platteville designed the program with the help of Green Flower, which it describes as a leader in cannabis education.

“Thanks to an exclusivity agreement with Green Flower, UW-Platteville is uniquely positioned as the only state university to offer this type of cannabis-related education.”

According to UW-Platteville, Green Flower has worked with higher education institutions across the country on their cannabis programs.

More information about the programs is available by contacting greenflower@uwplatt.edu or continuing@uwplatt.edu.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gunshot victim taken to hospital after shooting near Chesterfield Ave.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Police Department is on the scene.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 69 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,401 from 4,332 from Thursday.

News

Boone Co. now at 900 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 808 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Boone Co. offering free COVID-19 testing after hitting warning level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

News

Fauci warns Illinois emerging as potential COVID-19 problem area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Top doctor says Illinois needs to be on high alert for the Labor Day weekend.

Latest News

News

Authorities find bones in Illinois based on killer’s remarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators found two small bones that could be human on Wednesday at a now-shuttered truck wash in Peru, Illinois.

News

IDPH: Backlog reveals additional 5K COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
IDPH is holding a call to provide background and answer questions about the data and reporting.

News

Semi-truck rolls over near bypass 20

Updated: 8 hours ago
First responders are at the scene of a semi-truck accident near Mill and Harrison roads Friday morning.

News

Rockford community speaks out at Mercyhealth public hearing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford community along with local law makers speak out during a public hearing on Thursday voicing their disapproval of MercyHealth closing its inpatient mental health unit at its Rockton Avenue Campus.

News

Truckers target child predators in coordinated stings; two arrests made in Missouri

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
According to Truckers Against Predators, this is the first time their exposures have led to charges in Missouri.