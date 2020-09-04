Advertisement

Semi-truck rolls over near bypass 20

No injuries are reported at this time.
Semi-truck rollover crash near Mill Road and bypass 20.
Semi-truck rollover crash near Mill Road and bypass 20.(WIFR)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are at the scene of a semi-truck accident near Mill and Harrison roads Friday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m. Cherry Valley Fire crews were called to the area near Mill Road and bypass 20 for reports of a semi-truck that had rolled over on its side.

Upon arrival, first responders believe the driver of the semi turned too wide and lost control of the vehicle before it overturned. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Officials ask that you avoid the area while the accident scene is cleared.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford community speaks out at Mercyhealth public hearing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford community along with local law makers speak out during a public hearing on Thursday voicing their disapproval of MercyHealth closing its inpatient mental health unit at its Rockton Avenue Campus.

News

Rockford community members react to Metro Christian Center Church demolition

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“It’s been a piece of Rockford architecture for over 150 years, it’s watched this city grow around it,” said Hillman.

News

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city of Beloit has had a total of six city employees test positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now.

News

Breaking It Down: 2020 U.S. Census

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With less than a month until the 2020 U.S. Census deadline, the focus on making sure every American fills it out is more important than ever.

Latest News

News

Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder, battery

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drago is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom 467 on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

News

Car drives through Dickey’s Barbecue

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This story will be updated as new information comes in.

News

Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 11, the Rockford Police Department was sent to Javon Bea Hospital for a report of domestic battery.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 7 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

Updated: 17 hours ago
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.6 percent.

News

CherryVale Mall lockdown lifted after security incident

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A mall official told WIFR that the incident was not an active shooter

News

Winnebago County Coroner charged with forgery, official misconduct, theft

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Hintz is facing eight felony charges of forgery, four charges of theft and five charges official misconduct.