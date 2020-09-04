Semi-truck rolls over near bypass 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are at the scene of a semi-truck accident near Mill and Harrison roads Friday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m. Cherry Valley Fire crews were called to the area near Mill Road and bypass 20 for reports of a semi-truck that had rolled over on its side.

Upon arrival, first responders believe the driver of the semi turned too wide and lost control of the vehicle before it overturned. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Officials ask that you avoid the area while the accident scene is cleared.

