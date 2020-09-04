Rockford community speaks out at MercyHealth public hearing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Rockford community along with local law makers speak out during a public hearing on Thursday voicing their disapproval of MercyHealth closing its inpatient mental health unit at its Rockton Avenue Campus.

“I’m a suicide survivor and I’m here today because I want to tell you just how important and critical impatient treatment is,” said Rockford Resident Amanda Sink.

MercyHealth closed the unit in August without approval from the state and sited a decline in patient demand.

“With the advent of wonder drugs that allow patients to keep their depression and bipolar conditions under control fewer and fewer patients are being admitted to our inpatient acute psych unit,” said MercyHealth President and CEO Javon Bea.

Bea said instead of having small mental health units its better to have a larger one and suggested moving patients over to SwedishAmerican Hospital.

“Frankly we’re having a hard time keeping inpatient psychiatrists employed because they don’t feel challenged having such few patients,” said Bea.

However SwedishAmerican officials say they’re running out of room.

“If those numbers continue to rise we’ll get to a point where Swedes capacity will not be able to care for the people who come to us for help,” said Chief Operating Officer for SwedishAmerican Hospital Don Daniel.

