Rockford community members react to Metro Christian Center Church demolition

Firefighters are responding to a fire at Metro Christian Center in downtown Rockford.
Firefighters are responding to a fire at Metro Christian Center in downtown Rockford.(WIFR)
By Hope Salman
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“It’s a shame to see it go, it truly is,” said Tyler Hillman.

Hillman couldn’t believe his eyes as he arrived at the site of the former Metro Christian Center Church in downtown Rockford.

“I received my masonic degrees in this building  when it was a masonic cathedral back in 87′,” said Hillman.

The structure was built in the late 1860′s. First used as a church, then a masonic lodge, and later a soup kitchen before it was abandoned about a decade ago.

“I expected to see kind of a chard standing erect, like bomb out building,  to see the rubble pile, they certainly knocked it down in a hurry,” said Hillman.

The condition of the building and speed of the blaze forced firefighters to take a defensive approach. They say they stayed onsite for at least 10 hours.

“The building itself has some historical significance, we hate to see buildings like that go. But, we also understand that a building like that posts an unsafe risk to our firefighters and also the community as a whole,” said Matthew Knott, Division Chief at the Rockford Fire Department.

City of Rockford street development specialists say they were looking at ways to repurpose the building and feel it could still be used as green space.

“It’s been a piece of Rockford architecture for over 150 years, it’s watched this city grow around it,” said Hillman.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department, they say they are looking at surveillance video and ask the community to share any information they have.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

