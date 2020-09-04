Labor Day weekend starts dry, ends on a wet note before unsettled pattern next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Enjoy a few more days of summer temperatures and conditions for this holiday weekend but it won’t last long unfortunately because our weather pattern looks to change as the weekend concludes.

For Saturday, expect temperatures in the lower 80s with more wall-to-wall sunshine. Saturday by far will be the winner of the weekend days because we’ll remain dry for the entirety of it. It’ll be a great day to spend outside and enjoy more summer conditions.

We'll remain warm throughout the holiday weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storm chances move back into the forecast for Sunday morning. The Stateline is currently under a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday from the Storm Prediction Center. Storms are likely Sunday morning through the early afternoon hours. If these storms hold together the biggest risks from these will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. We should see some dry hours in the later afternoon and evening hours Sunday so be careful of any outdoor plans you may have. Luckily the day will not be a washout. Temperatures Sunday will rebound into the lower 80s later in the day.

Storms are likely Sunday morning in the Stateline. Some could be severe. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Labor Day will be mainly dry besides a small chance for a passing shower or two. Then the pattern turns unsettled and even rainier into next week. A huge cold front will sweep across the central region of the United States not only dropping temperatures across several states very quickly but giving us some well overdue rain chances.

August 2020 ended as one of the driest on record and we haven’t seen any rain this month yet. That will soon change as the Stateline has many days in the forecast of prolonged rain following Labor Day. This will come with a cold front that will sweep across the country changing seasons quickly across several states. While our temperatures will gradually change from the lower 80s to the upper 60s over the course of several days, areas in Colorado will see a much more rapid drop!

Denver is likely to break record high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday with highs soaring into the 90s and possibly will touch 100 degrees. But temperatures will be nearly 60 degrees colder Tuesday morning and some higher elevation areas could see snow! Areas in Colorado, Nebraska and several other states will experience several other huge temperature drops.

For us, that front will bring the region an active weather pattern. Some strong storms and heavy rain are not only possibly Sunday but the main concern will be Tuesday through Thursday. While the longer range computer models are forecasting well-needed rainfall potential around 4 inches, the flood risk at this time is low. The recent weeks of dryness will help dampen that flood concern but not completely eliminate it.

Enjoy the holiday weekend for the summer air because temperatures will drop into the 60s for fall-like air with some rain by the middle of next week.

