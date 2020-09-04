IDPH: Backlog reveals additional 5K COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slowdown in data processing within IDPH systems affected the reporting of tests in the past week due to the large volume of testing in Illinois.

IDPH today announced 5,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 29 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

- Bond County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 2 males 50′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Cumberland County: 1 female 90′s

- Edgar County: 1 female 90′s

- Henry County: 1 male 90′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 70′s

- Madison County: 2 male 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80′s

- McLean County: 1 male 90′s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 90′s

- Perry County: 1 male 60′s

- Richland County: 1 female 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Stark County: 1 male 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 70‘s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 245,371 cases, including 8,143 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 28 – September 3 is 4.1 percent.

“Using a seven-day rolling average for this metric helps account for any variation in day to day data collection, such as a data processing slowdown, and provides the public and decisions makers with a consistent picture of trends over time,” the IDPH said.

As of last night, 1,621 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 149,273 specimens for a total of 4,309,941.

All available resources were deployed to improve the data systems, which are now fixed, and the backlog created by the slowdown has been cleared. Two system upgrades were put in place and the system now has significantly faster processing capacity, according to the IDPH.

“Although the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way,” the IDPH said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.