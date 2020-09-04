Advertisement

Gunshot victim taken to hospital after shooting near Chesterfield Ave.

The Rockford Police Department is on the scene.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place near the 4700 block of Chesterfield Avenue around 4 p.m. Five police vehicles are currently on scene.

The Rockford Police Department is on the scene. The shooting is under investigation. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. announces 69 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,401 from 4,332 from Thursday.

News

Boone Co. now at 900 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 808 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Boone Co. offering free COVID-19 testing after hitting warning level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

News

Fauci warns Illinois emerging as potential COVID-19 problem area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Top doctor says Illinois needs to be on high alert for the Labor Day weekend.

Latest News

News

Authorities find bones in Illinois based on killer’s remarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators found two small bones that could be human on Wednesday at a now-shuttered truck wash in Peru, Illinois.

News

IDPH: Backlog reveals additional 5K COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
IDPH is holding a call to provide background and answer questions about the data and reporting.

News

UW-Platteville offering state’s first cannabis certificates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The university will offer three different certificates.

News

Semi-truck rolls over near bypass 20

Updated: 8 hours ago
First responders are at the scene of a semi-truck accident near Mill and Harrison roads Friday morning.

News

Rockford community speaks out at Mercyhealth public hearing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford community along with local law makers speak out during a public hearing on Thursday voicing their disapproval of MercyHealth closing its inpatient mental health unit at its Rockton Avenue Campus.

News

Truckers target child predators in coordinated stings; two arrests made in Missouri

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
According to Truckers Against Predators, this is the first time their exposures have led to charges in Missouri.