Gunshot victim taken to hospital after shooting near Chesterfield Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place near the 4700 block of Chesterfield Avenue around 4 p.m. Five police vehicles are currently on scene.

The Rockford Police Department is on the scene. The shooting is under investigation. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

