ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a cool start we expect plenty of sunshine this Friday with northwest winds 15 - 25 MPH and a high near 80. Sunshine again tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. We do work in some shower and thunderstorm chances on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to low 80′s. Much cooler by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.