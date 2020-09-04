Advertisement

FCA Belvidere plant COVID-19 cases caused by community spread, not outbreak

They said the cases are a result of community spread, not inside the facility.
FCA announced separation packages for employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone and Winnebago County Health Departments released information about an increase of COVID-19 cases at the FCA plant in Belvidere on Friday afternoon.

They said the cases are a result of community spread, not inside the facility. A statement was sent out on Friday.

The health department said experts worked closely with FCA management and used contact tracing, site visits,data collection and analysis to find the source over the past few weeks. Several concerned employees contacted health departments worried about a large outbreak at the plant.

