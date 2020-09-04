FCA Belvidere plant COVID-19 cases caused by community spread, not outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone and Winnebago County Health Departments released information about an increase of COVID-19 cases at the FCA plant in Belvidere on Friday afternoon.

They said the cases are a result of community spread, not inside the facility. A statement was sent out on Friday.

The health department said experts worked closely with FCA management and used contact tracing, site visits,data collection and analysis to find the source over the past few weeks. Several concerned employees contacted health departments worried about a large outbreak at the plant.

