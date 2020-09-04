Boone Co. offering free COVID-19 testing after hitting warning level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IDPH reported 29 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, including Boone County.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Officials with the IDPH say 29 counties in total are at this warning level. Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson and Will are the counties.

The State of Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department will be sponsoring a free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site in the Boone County Administrative Campus parking lot at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 12

Sunday, Sept. 13

There is no cost for testing and anyone can be tested. The test consists of a simple nasal swab. If you have insurance, bring your insurance card. You can still be tested if you don’t have insurance. You will be called with your results within 4-7 days.

Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.

“Accessible, timely testing is critical to reduce transmission of the virus and protect the community and we are pleased to be bringing testing capacity to Boone County,” Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator said. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to get tested right here: it’s fast, free and you don’t need insurance.”

Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone. Individuals are also waiting to get tested believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause.

“Based on regional metrics established by IDPH, Boone County has changed from blue to orange on the County Level Risk Metrics Map. An ‘orange’ designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk,” according to the Boone County Health Department.

Several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus, including increasing testing opportunities, working with schools, meeting with local leaders, and educating businesses and large venues about the importance of mitigation measures.

“Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation. If two or more indicators are going in the wrong direction, the county is designated as orange. An increase in case rates, test positivity rate and number of tests performed are driving the move to the ‘orange’ designation for Boone County,” according to the Boone County Health Department.

IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning.

• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

Boone County is currently at 69 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The target established by the state is 50 cases per 100,000 people.

The test positivity rate is 8.1 percent for Boone County for last week – up from 6.1 percent the week before. The target is less than or equal to 8 percent. Tests performed number is 579. The target is triggered to warning status if the positivity is over 8 percent.

“Regrettably, we are trending in the wrong direction,” Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator said. “Boone County’s designation as orange is an important reminder to every one of us in the community to do our part by following public health guidance that includes wearing a face covering, maintaining 6 ft. social distance, washing hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when you are ill. Your decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities you choose to do, does makes a significant difference in mitigating or accelerating the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Information about all eight metrics and a map of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website.

