Arson arrest made in connection to Metro Christian Center Church fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man is is being charged with arson following the fire at Metro Christian Center Church on Wednesday night.

An arrest has been made in connection to the arson of the church with 28-year-old Edward Jerome Wash being charged with three counts of arson on Friday night, according to the city of Rockford.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Rockford Fire Department were called to three separate fires that occurred within a relatively small geographical area. The Rockford Fire Department was initially sent to a fire at the Metro Christian Centre Church at 607 Walnut St. at 6:24 p.m., according to the city of Rockford.

At approximately 8 p.m., crews were dispatched to another structure fire at 313 7th St. and then at 8:09 p.m., the department responded to a dumpster fire at 125 South Madison St.

Investigators from the Rockford Fire Department conducted follow-up investigations on all these incidents, and the results were reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charges were then authorized against Wash. He is currently being housed at the Winnebago County Justice Center, according to the city of Rockford.

