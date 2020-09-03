Winnebago County Coroner charged with forgery, official misconduct, theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Inmate Search.

Hintz is facing felony charges of forgery. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. and is expected to share details.

His bail is at $15,000 with no bond.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

