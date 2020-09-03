Winnebago Co. announces 7 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This brings the total number of cases to 4,332 from 4,325 from Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.6 percent.
The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.
