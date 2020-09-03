Rockton PD: Officer injured, drunk driver crashes police vehicle

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton police officer was injured after a drunk driver crashed into a police vehicle on Thursday morning.

The Rockton Police Department Facebook page published a post stating the officer suffered minor injuries. Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the post.

Please make your Labor Day Weekend safe. A drunk driver crashed one of our police vehicles already at the scene of an... Posted by Rockton Police on Thursday, September 3, 2020

“Please make your Labor Day Weekend safe. Please don’t drink and drive,” the post said.

