Advertisement

Rockton PD: Officer injured, drunk driver crashes police vehicle

Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the Facebook post.
Rockton Police Department
Rockton Police Department(Rockton Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton police officer was injured after a drunk driver crashed into a police vehicle on Thursday morning.

The Rockton Police Department Facebook page published a post stating the officer suffered minor injuries. Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the post.

Please make your Labor Day Weekend safe. A drunk driver crashed one of our police vehicles already at the scene of an...

Posted by Rockton Police on Thursday, September 3, 2020

“Please make your Labor Day Weekend safe. Please don’t drink and drive,” the post said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 802 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Facebook announces new steps to protect 2020 US election

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Facebook will partner with Reuters and the National Election Pool.

News

IDPH: 1,360 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668.

News

New K9 team joins Rockford police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Announcement comes from Friends of Rockford Police K9 Unit.

Latest News

News

Rock Valley College PE Center reopened after COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The closure affected a few classes and the building reopened Tuesday.

News

Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He told the newspaper he has worn Trump hats to work every day for nearly four years and most recently wore one that said “Trump 2020.″

News

Pritzker: State received $36M to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The programs funded by this award will bring critical services to help persons with opioid use disorder.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 4 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

News

One man taken to the hospital after shooting on Broadway

Updated: 5 hours ago
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

News

Mercyhealth CEO addresses Rockton Avenue flood concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea address what he calls 'misconceptions' about the health system, while also continuing a back-and-forth with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara on flood concerns at the Rockton Avenue hospital.