Rockton PD: Officer injured, drunk driver crashes police vehicle
Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the Facebook post.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton police officer was injured after a drunk driver crashed into a police vehicle on Thursday morning.
The Rockton Police Department Facebook page published a post stating the officer suffered minor injuries. Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the post.
“Please make your Labor Day Weekend safe. Please don’t drink and drive,” the post said.
