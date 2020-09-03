Rock Valley College PE Center reopened after COVID-19 case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The PE Center at Rock Valley College was closed because of a positive COVID-19 case on Monday.

The PEC was closed and classes were canceled for Monday only, according to David Costello, communication director at Rock Valley College. The closure affected a few classes and the building reopened Tuesday after being cleaned and sanitized.

Costello told WIFR he is working with the incident response team currently.

