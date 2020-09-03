Pritzker: State received $36M to fight opioid crisis

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker and IDHS announced the state has received $36.7 million in federal funding to fight the opioid crisis.

The funding expands prevention, treatment, recovery and overdose response initiatives across the state. The State Opioid Response federal grant is awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to Pritzker.

“Substance use disorder is a disease – and we must do all that we can to ensure the road to recovery is widely available and accessible,” Gov. Pritzker said. “This funding will build on the work of the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health in our effort to end the opioid epidemic in Illinois. Nobody is a lost cause, and Illinois won’t stop fighting until all of our residents have the opportunity to live their most fulfilling lives.”

The opioid crisis, amplified by the devastation of COVID-19, affects the residents of the state of Illinois in profound ways. The programs funded by this award will bring critical services to help persons with opioid use disorder, assist those on a path to recovery and provide emergency lifesaving medication for people experiencing an opioid overdose, according to Pritzker.

“This wave of funding is immensely helpful for a population that continues facing challenges, especially during COVID-19. We have really strengthened our public health approach around the opioid crisis. This funding helps with outreach and increases access to services. This has made a huge difference with the stigma around substance use which is a real health issue we are addressing,” IDHS Secretary Grace Hou said.

Funds will be used to continue the following initiatives:

• Expanded access to Medication Assisted Recovery services for persons with opioid use disorders, including those in the criminal justice system;

• Hospital screenings and linkage to community treatment programs for their patients; supportive housing and digital resources for persons in recovery from opioid use disorder;

• Access to medication-assisted recovery for patients at federally qualified health centers;

• Recovery support services for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid use disorders; mentoring and coaching for medical professionals prescribing medications for opioid use disorder; and a toll-free Helpline for opioids and other substances.

• Expansion this year for treatment of persons with stimulant use disorder, in response to rising rates of methamphetamine and cocaine use

If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with substance use disorder, call the state’s Helpline for Opioids and other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP (1-833-234-6343) Text “HELP” to 833234 or visit HelplineIL.org.

