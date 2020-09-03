New K9 team joins Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New members of the Rockford Police K9 team — Andii and her partner officer Isaiah Fisher — were announced on Thursday morning.

Andii is a Belgium Malinois and German Shepherd mix. She was born Jan. 17, 2019, and came from the Slovakia.

“Her favorite work is drug sniffs. She loves playing fetch with the ball and tug toys. Fisher says she likes to eat all the time and she doesn’t miss a meal,” according to Friends of Rockford Police Department K9′s. “She also likes swimming and barking at 5:30 a.m. to wake Fisher up. Isaiah is obviously her best friend. She is the second female police dog on the force and can easily compete with the ’guys’ in every aspect.”

Friends of Rockford Police K9 Unit was formed to support and enhance the Rockford Police K9 Unit. All funds raised go to purchase additional dogs, vehicles, specialized equipment, vests, training and new technology for the Rockford Police K9 Unit, according to the unit.

“We want to thank Friends of Rockford Police K9 for their amazing gift of Andii,” Lieutenant Dan Watton said. “She has gone through weeks of training with her partner, Officer Isaiah Fisher, who has been with the Rockford Police Department for over five years. Andii is the second female K9 on staff and we are excited to have her join our other outstanding K9′s.”

For more information about Friends of Rockford Police K9 contact Kathy Hansen, board president at 262-880-3977 or visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.