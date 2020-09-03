Advertisement

MercyHealth nurse battles COVID-19 while pregnant

The Rockford Community celebrates the recovery of a local nurse who was diagnosed with the virus just months before giving birth.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends of MercyHealth nurse Brittany Lance along with staff at Van Matre Rehabilitation Hospital celebrate her recovery from COVID-19.

“It means a lot to me to finally be going home after so long of being away from my kids and my family was super hard,” said Lance.

Loved ones brought signs and presents to greet Lance as she was reunited with her family.

“I’m just grateful for all the people who supported me through this journey,” said Lance.

Lance was seven months pregnant when she contracted COVID-19. A diagnosis that caused her to have an Emergency C-Section to save her baby.

“Just in a matter of a couple days it got super severe super quickly and I never thought it would hit me as hard as what it did,” said Lance.

After being on a ventilator for 40 days Lance was admitted to Van Matre beginning treatment to help her regain strength.

“What we’ve seen with COVID is that it really starts to taken down the body whether its through the respiratory through the lungs through muscle weakness and she really experienced all of that,” said Van Matre CEO Jeffrey Reese.

Lance says shes just happy to be going home.

“I’m looking forward to having some time outdoors and being able to spend time with my family and of course bond with my sons and the times I’ve missed out on with them,” said Lance.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

