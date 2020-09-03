Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man was indicted for attempted first degree murder in Winnebago County.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against Jordan Zobal for attempted first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 11, the Rockford Police Department was sent to Javon Bea Hospital for a report of domestic battery. During the investigation, Zobal was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Zobal is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

