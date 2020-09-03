Advertisement

Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

On Aug. 11, the Rockford Police Department was sent to Javon Bea Hospital for a report of domestic battery.
By WIFR Newsroom
Sep. 3, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man was indicted for attempted first degree murder in Winnebago County.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against Jordan Zobal for attempted first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Zobal is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

