Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder, battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old man was indicted for attempted first degree murder and battery charges in Winnebago County.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against James Drago for attempted first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 17, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 1019 22nd St. for an aggravated domestic battery that took place on July 29. Drago was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Drago is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom 467 on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.

