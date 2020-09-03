Advertisement

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Video from a Lincoln City Council meeting has gone viral, after a man proposed changing the name of boneless chicken wings. Ander Christensen of Lincoln prefers them to be called ’buffalo style chicken tenders’ or ’saucy nugs’, saying the meat in the so-called boneless wings doesn’t come from an actual wing.

Ander said he’s been planning to bring this to city council for weeks. After hearing several discussions related to COVID-19, he wanted to bring up a light-hearted issue to make people laugh. But it’s also one he’s very passionate about.

“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander said. “They’re a chicken tender with sauce. Saucy nugs at best.”

Ander is the son of Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen.

“I knew whatever he was going to say was going to be interesting to say the least,” Roy said. “The thing I like most about it is he did the whole thing with a straight face.”

Public figures from across the country have been tweeting the video in favor of his movement. But some big wing businesses are going against it.

“I am not in the pocket of big chicken,” Ander said. “Some have actively put out wanted signs for me for saying slander. They say ‘nugs’ is not a part of what’s in their chicken tenders.”

Ander is not stopping with local officials. He wants to take his movement nationwide.

“I am going to start a committee to check the prospects of running for president because we need a candidate that’s bipartisan that people can get behind and know that he’s the man to solve the issues,” Ander said.

As of now, Ander remains pretty saucy since the city council hasn’t responded yet. He plans to push his presidential candidacy by creating t-shirts that say #saucynugsforpresident.

Ander said he’s not against other people eating boneless wings, but if you do, you’ve got to use bleu cheese sauce.

“If you dip it in ranch, it’s like bedazzling Indiana Jones’ hat. It might look interesting, but it certainly doesn’t belong,” Ander said.

Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.
Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 802 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Facebook announces new steps to protect 2020 US election

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Facebook will partner with Reuters and the National Election Pool.

News

Rockton PD: Officer injured, drunk driver crashes police vehicle

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the Facebook post.

News

IDPH: 1,360 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668.

News

New K9 team joins Rockford police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Announcement comes from Friends of Rockford Police K9 Unit.

Latest News

News

Rock Valley College PE Center reopened after COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The closure affected a few classes and the building reopened Tuesday.

News

Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He told the newspaper he has worn Trump hats to work every day for nearly four years and most recently wore one that said “Trump 2020.″

News

Pritzker: State received $36M to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The programs funded by this award will bring critical services to help persons with opioid use disorder.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 4 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

News

One man taken to the hospital after shooting on Broadway

Updated: 5 hours ago
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

News

Mercyhealth CEO addresses Rockton Avenue flood concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea address what he calls 'misconceptions' about the health system, while also continuing a back-and-forth with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara on flood concerns at the Rockton Avenue hospital.