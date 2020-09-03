Advertisement

IDPH: 1,360 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 240,003 cases and 8,115 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 27 - September 2 is 4.4 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

- Alexander County: 1 male 60′s

- Coles County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Edgar County: 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 50′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 80′s

- Macon County: 1 female 70′s

- Madison County: 2 males 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 60′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50′s

“We are reporting a slowdown in data processing within IDPH systems that has affected our reporting of tests this week due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois. All available resources are being deployed to improve our data systems throughput and we anticipate improvement in data processing as the week proceeds.  Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way,” according to the IDPH.

