Hold onto your hats, a few breezy to downright windy days lie ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It sure doesn’t take much to send temperatures surging in an environment such as the one in place here presently. Today’s high temperature of 88° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport is clear and indisputable proof of the power of sunshine, well-organized breezes, and dry air. While a cold front’s passage in the middle portion of the day will likely preclude a repeat performance, temperatures should still have little problem making their way back into the 80s. With moisture extremely limited in supply, humidity will not be a concern whatsoever, and eminently comfortable conditions should prevail once again Thursday.

Though temperatures are to remain warm Thursday, very dry air will keep humidity at very comfortable levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The most noticeable meteorological element of our Thursday will be the increasingly gusty winds forecast to occur for much of the day. There’s compelling evidence suggesting that winds will gust above 30 miles per hour to perhaps as much as 40 miles per hour for much of the day, specifically between approximately 10:00am and 6:00pm.

Winds may gust as high as 40 miles per hour at times Thursday Afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the breezes may relax somewhat Friday, they’re still likely to be very much a factor.

While not quite as breezy as Thursday, winds are still to remain a factor on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While these breezes ensure that the air’s to remain extremely comfortable through the remainder of the workweek, there’s one potential drawback to take note of, and perhaps a serious one at that. The combination of very dry air and gusty winds have made for elevated fire weather concerns across the Northern Rockies into the Northern Plains, with parts of five states under a Red Flag Fire Warning during the day Thursday.

Parts of five states over the Northern Plains and Northern Rockies find themselves under Red Flag Fire Warnings at this time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While our air’s not projected to be quite as dry nor are winds here forecast to be quite as gusty, there’s another component in play that may bolster the potential here. The fact our ground is parched may make it increasingly combustible. Despite having received rain Monday and again on Tuesday, quite simply, it wasn’t enough. Less than a quarter of an inch came down areawide, and most of that’s already been evaporated back into the atmosphere by Wednesday’s sunshine.

While not likely to be as dry and windy as it’s been to our northwest, we’ll still need to pay close attention to the potential for fire danger. Humidity’s still forecast to be low Thursday, and even lower on Friday. And, there’ll be plenty of wind here that could easily fan any flames, again, especially considering just how dry the vegetation is around here.

There are some ingredients in place suggesting there's at least some risk for fires to develop if proper precautions aren't taken in the next two days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While no Red Flag Fire Warnings have been hoisted here for the next two days, it’s still a situation worth monitoring. Right now, we’d advise caution if outdoor burning is in your plans. Specifically, if burning must occur, it’s best to do so very early in the morning or after sunset, when winds die down. To that tune, campfires should be ok, given they most frequently occur after dark, when wind’s much less of a factor. Lastly, exercise caution if planning on launching fireworks. While our soil, grass, and plants are dry, tree leaves are as well. Embers could potentially allow tree leaves to catch fire.

Over the next two days, expect there to be some risk for fires. Campfires should be ok at night due to lighter winds after sunset, but any outdoor burning may need to be confined to either the early morning or post-sunset hours. Fireworks are not encouraged. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

