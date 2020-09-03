Advertisement

Facebook announces new steps to protect 2020 US election

Facebook will partner with Reuters and the National Election Pool.
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking additional steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.” The company said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking additional steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.” The company said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Facebook will block all new political ads during the week leading up to Election Day on November 3, and remove any posts that spread misinformation or try to suppress voting, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday, in a departure from his previous insistence on not banning political ads— but critics say it won’t stop politicians from running false ads.

Facebook will also label posts where “a candidate or campaign tries to declare victory before the results are in”, Zuckerberg wrote, a move that is likely meant to address fears of President Donald Trump trying to claim victory after early results show him leading, and before mail-in votes are counted, according to Forbes.

Zuckerberg said that the company will block all new political and issue ads during the final week of the campaign, but advertisers will be able to continue running ads that started running before the final week, including those containing false information, critics have pointed out.

Noting that the election won’t be business as usual since many people will be voting by mail, Zuckerberg wrote, “It’s important that we prepare for this possibility in advance and understand that there could be a period of intense claims and counter-claims as the final results are counted. This could be a heated period.”

To prevent “misinformation and harmful content going viral” Facebook will also limit forwarding of messages on Messenger to five people or groups at a time, according to Forbes.

Other measures being implemented by Facebook include the removal of any content that includes misrepresentations about voting, using threats of Covid-19 to discourage voting and label content that seeks to “delegitimize the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods.”

Facebook will partner with Reuters and the National Election Pool to provide information about election results on its Voting Information Center, according to Forbes.

In a departure from his previous stance on election ads Zuckerberg said, “It’s important that campaigns can run get out the vote campaigns, and I generally believe the best antidote to bad speech is more speech, but in the final days of an election there may not be enough time to contest new claims.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 802 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Rockton PD: Officer injured, drunk driver crashes police vehicle

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the Facebook post.

News

IDPH: 1,360 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668.

News

New K9 team joins Rockford police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Announcement comes from Friends of Rockford Police K9 Unit.

Latest News

News

Rock Valley College PE Center reopened after COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The closure affected a few classes and the building reopened Tuesday.

News

Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He told the newspaper he has worn Trump hats to work every day for nearly four years and most recently wore one that said “Trump 2020.″

News

Pritzker: State received $36M to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The programs funded by this award will bring critical services to help persons with opioid use disorder.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 4 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

News

One man taken to the hospital after shooting on Broadway

Updated: 5 hours ago
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

News

Mercyhealth CEO addresses Rockton Avenue flood concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea address what he calls 'misconceptions' about the health system, while also continuing a back-and-forth with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara on flood concerns at the Rockton Avenue hospital.