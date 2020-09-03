Advertisement

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

The city of Beloit has had a total of six city employees test positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now.
(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A city of Beloit employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city of Beloit on Thursday afternoon.

The employee had no in person contact with the general public through work. City employees who may have been in contact with this individual have been notified of the possible exposure, according to the city of Beloit.

The individual will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employee’s county of residence. The city will follow CDC guidelines before returning this individual to work, according to the city of Beloit.

The city of Beloit has had a total of six city employees test positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now.

Visit here for information about the city of Beloit’s reopening requirements.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breaking It Down: 2020 U.S. Census

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With less than a month until the 2020 U.S. Census deadline, the focus on making sure every American fills it out is more important than ever.

News

Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder, battery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drago is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom 467 on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

News

Car drives through Dickey’s Barbecue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This story will be updated as new information comes in.

News

Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 11, the Rockford Police Department was sent to Javon Bea Hospital for a report of domestic battery.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. announces 7 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

Updated: 3 hours ago
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.6 percent.

News

CherryVale Mall lockdown lifted after security incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A mall official told WIFR that the incident was not an active shooter

News

Winnebago County Coroner charged with forgery, official misconduct, theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Hintz is facing eight felony charges of forgery, four charges of theft and five charges official misconduct.

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 802 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Facebook announces new steps to protect 2020 US election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Facebook will partner with Reuters and the National Election Pool.

News

Rockton PD: Officer injured, drunk driver crashes police vehicle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the Facebook post.