City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A city of Beloit employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city of Beloit on Thursday afternoon.

The employee had no in person contact with the general public through work. City employees who may have been in contact with this individual have been notified of the possible exposure, according to the city of Beloit.

The individual will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employee’s county of residence. The city will follow CDC guidelines before returning this individual to work, according to the city of Beloit.

The city of Beloit has had a total of six city employees test positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now.

