CherryVale Mall lockdown lifted after security incident

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A security incident caused a lockdown at CherryVale Mall on Thursday afternoon.

The Cherry Valley Police Department received information from inside the mall that a fight had broken out between several people at 2:10 p.m. A few minutes later police got a call saying a gun was displayed in that fight.

Cherry Valley Police, Rockford Police, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State police all arrived on scene. Officials found no evidence that a gun was fired or that anyone was injured after a thorough search of the mall while it was on lockdown.

The incident caused a lock down at 2:20 p.m., which was then lifted by the Cherry Valley Police Department at 3 p.m., according to the CherryVale Mall.

A mall official told WIFR that the incident was not an active shooter. The mall is back open with a heavy police presence. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.