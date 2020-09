ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle crashed through Dickey’s Barbecue on Thursday.

Owner Ryan McPeek sent an image to WIFR, showing a car had went through the restaurant window at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 845 S. Perryville Rd.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.