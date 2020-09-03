Advertisement

Breaking It Down: 2020 U.S. Census

The response to the 2020 Census is lower on some reservations.
The response to the 2020 Census is lower on some reservations.
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “For the next 10 years, the data that we collect will inform so many decisions that are critical and provide resources to our community,” said Marilyn Sanders.

With less than a month until the 2020 U.S. Census deadline, the focus on making sure every American fills it out is more important than ever.

“It is your voice. Your voice that can help your community by making certain we get a complete and accurate count, and everyone has the opportunity to be counted now through September 30,” said Sanders.

Right now, Rockford sits at a self-response rate of just under 68 percent of households, which City Chief of Staff Wester Wuori says is trending slightly lower than the 2010 total of 69.6 percent.

“We are getting data on where in the community. So, we can look at census tracts and see that in this census tract, 80% of the households have already filled it out, but in this census tract, we’re only at about 55%. So, right now, we’re actually focusing more of our communications and outreach efforts in those harder to count census tracts,” said Wuori.

Approximately $675 billion is distributed annually based on the data collected, which Chicago Regional Director Marilyn Sanders says funds key programs in communities across the country.

“Census data is used to inform decisions on where there may need to be new libraries built, new senior facilities, where there may need to be more facilities and organizations that support that the communities in terms of education,” said Sanders.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a new population count every 10 years and that data is essential in determining reapportionment, which decides how many congressional seats a state will get and redistricting, which draws electoral boundaries based on that number.

“The estimates in our county are that each person we don’t count, we lose out on about $1535 per person per year in federal and related funding. When we count everybody, we have the resources to provide those programs,” said Wuori. “When we don’t count everybody, we still have to provide the programs, the services, the infrastructure; we just have less money with which to do it.”

“Be counted. You can inform future generations and what happens in terms of resources that are available through federal funding. The Census is important and it is now,” said Sanders.

“When you fill out the census, what you’re really saying is, ‘I count. I count in my community; I count in my city, in my state and in the country,’” said Wuori. “It doesn’t matter your race, your gender, your socioeconomic status your, your immigration status, you are a member of this community and you count.”

Currently, Sanders says the national household response is at 64.9 percent.

For more information and if you still need to fill yours out, head to the U.S. Census Bureau website or call (844) 330-2020. For assistance in Spanish, call (844) 468-2020.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city of Beloit has had a total of six city employees test positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now.

News

Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder, battery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drago is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom 467 on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

News

Car drives through Dickey’s Barbecue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This story will be updated as new information comes in.

News

Man indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 11, the Rockford Police Department was sent to Javon Bea Hospital for a report of domestic battery.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. announces 7 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

Updated: 3 hours ago
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.6 percent.

News

CherryVale Mall lockdown lifted after security incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A mall official told WIFR that the incident was not an active shooter

News

Winnebago County Coroner charged with forgery, official misconduct, theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Hintz is facing eight felony charges of forgery, four charges of theft and five charges official misconduct.

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 802 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Facebook announces new steps to protect 2020 US election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Facebook will partner with Reuters and the National Election Pool.

News

Rockton PD: Officer injured, drunk driver crashes police vehicle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two other officers had to jump to safety, according to the Facebook post.