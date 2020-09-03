As drought expands and worsens, signs point toward welcomed shift to wetter pattern
Two more delightful days ahead before more active pattern takes hold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The entire Stateline’s officially in drought, and rainfall couldn’t possibly be needed more than it is right now. The latest issuance of the United States Drought Monitor shows the continued expansion and worsening of the drought. Now, more than 60% of the Land of Lincoln is considered to be abnormally dry or worse, up from 45% a week ago. That now includes the entire Stateline. Just over a quarter of the state, including much of the Stateline, is now in a Moderate Drought, up dramatically from less than 5% last week.
It goes without saying moisture is short and a good soaking rain is sorely needed throughout the region. Such a development’s a challenge in the summer months, when thunderstorms often create large disparities in where rainfall is distributed. However, next week, there’s particular interest in a potential pattern shift next week favoring a cooler and MUCH more active pattern. It’s a development that’s been advertised by a large majority of computer forecast models for at least the past two days. Such consistency and agreement among models is reason to be encouraged, though it’s not yet gospel!
Though some differences remain between model solutions, most continue to advertise a wetter pattern emerging beginning as early as late Saturday Night and lasting through much of next week, with quite respectable rainfall amounts a good bet here locally and over the Midwest as a whole.
The first rain chance is to arrive well after sundown Saturday Night, and could very well last into the early portions of Sunday, as a warm front attempts to lift northward through the area. Dry hours are promised Sunday, especially in the afternoon, and could very well carry through Sunday Night. Temperatures and humidity are to surge Monday, as the area finds itself in the storm’s warm sector. An approaching cold front will serve as the focus for thunderstorm development Monday Afternoon. It’s a setup that could foster some strong to locally severe storms at that time, so close monitoring will be necessary. The front then stalls just to our south Tuesday, leading to the potential for numerous waves of rainfall to occur Tuesday and Wednesday, perhaps even extending into Thursday’s early hours.
To say Thursday Morning’s computer forecast model runs were bullish in rainfall forecasts here would be a tremendous understatement. They’re displayed in the graphic below. We’ll predicate this by saying these forecast are likely quite overinflated, but rainfall amounts even half these would be most welcomed!
While we’re certainly encouraged by the emerging evidence of a significantly wetter pattern, there’s still a good deal of time before such a change is to take place, thus keeping open the window of opportunity for changes in model forecasts to still occur. The truth of the matter is that droughts do have a tendency to feed off themselves. Soil here is tremendously dry, which limits greatly the amount of moisture that can be fed back into the atmosphere. Models, at times, have difficulty in accounting for this, which is likely one reason why precipitation totals advertised above are quite lofty, and perhaps out of reach.
Only time will eventually tell just how this plays out. We’ll need to keep our fingers crossed that models continue to exhibit the consistency and agreement they’ve done for the past few days!
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.