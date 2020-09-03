One man taken to the hospital after shooting on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a man was shot about 8 p.m. Wednesday night in the 100 block of Broadway. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no indication on the seriousness of the wound. If you have any information on this incident, contact Rockford Police.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: 100 block of Broadway- Officers responded in reference to a shooting victim. A male victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Please stay away from the area as this is an ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.