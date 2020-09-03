Advertisement

One man taken to the hospital after shooting on Broadway

Rockford Police say the suspect is still on the loose.
Man Wounded
Man Wounded(MGN)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a man was shot about 8 p.m. Wednesday night in the 100 block of Broadway. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no indication on the seriousness of the wound. If you have any information on this incident, contact Rockford Police.

