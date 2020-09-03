One man taken to the hospital after shooting on Broadway
Rockford Police say the suspect is still on the loose.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a man was shot about 8 p.m. Wednesday night in the 100 block of Broadway. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no indication on the seriousness of the wound. If you have any information on this incident, contact Rockford Police.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.