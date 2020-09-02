Winnebago hosts its first cross country meet of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After having the triangular meet postponed due to the heat last week, Winnebago was able to host its first cross country race of the year at Levi & Esther Fuller Forest Preserve on Tuesday.

Tri meets will look different than in years past. Only 50 people total are allowed on the course, including coaches, officials, and runners. 34 girls ran in the varsity race, while only 21 ran in the boys’ race.

The girls’ run was dominated by Winnebago, the defending Class 1A state champions. The Lady Indians took the top five spots individually and six of the top 11. On the boys’ side, Rockford Christian ran away with the team title taking six of the top eight spots.

Girls Team Scores

Winnebago - 15 Hononegah - 48 Rockford Christian - 68

Girls Individual Results

Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 11:56.0 Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) - 11:57.0 Katie Erb (Winnebago) - 12:06.0 Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) - 12:18.0 Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) - 12:41.0 Indigo Sterud (Hononegah) - 12:49.0 Kelly Giardina (Rockford Christian) - 12:56.0 Lauren Johnston (Hononegah) - 13:00.0 Hailey Henry (Hononegah) - 13:07.0 Mackenzie Park (Rockford Christian) - 13:18.0

Boys Team Scores

Rockford Christian - 21 Hononegah - 37

*Winnebago did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Boys Individual Results

D’Artagnon Beaver (Rockford Christian) - 10:25.0 Nathan Halbrader (Hononegah) - 10:27.6 Stephen Thomas (Rockford Christian) - 10:34.0 Adison Elliott (Rockford Christian) - 10:59.8 Bailen Estrada (Hononegah) - 11:00.1 Ethan Walsh (Rockford Christian) - 11:04.3 Weston Forward (Rockford Christian) - 11:06.8 Aidan Sosnowski (Rockford Christian) - 11:32.5 Phil Winkelman (Hononegah) - 11:36.5 Thomas Ptacion (Hononegah) - 11:42.1

