Advertisement

Winnebago Co. announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases to 4,325 from 4,263 from Tuesday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,325 from 4,263 from Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.1 percent.

The total deaths stand at 151 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Legislators pushing agenda that includes police reform

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The leaders of both chambers expressed support for the Black Caucus’ objectives in statements issued Tuesday.

News

7 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 801 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Moratorium on residential disconnections extended by utilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ameren Illinois and ComEd have agreed to extend through Sept. 10.

News

Man sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering wife

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 10, 2018, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 2700 block of Norway Pine Road for a report of a man saying he stabbed his wife.

Latest News

News

Wanted: Snowplow drivers to join IDOT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Temporary help needed across state for snow, ice removal.

News

Pritzker ‘very concerned’ people possibly spreading COVID-19 during Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
Ninth time since early August that Illinois has reported more than 2,000 daily cases of the virus.

News

Schnucks’ 3rd Annual Folds of Honor ‘Round Up at the Register’ raises $850K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The funds will provide 170 college scholarships.

News

IDPH: 2,128 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,751 specimens for a total of 4,119,873.

News

26 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Eric Franklin
Fort Hood officials say eight soldiers died in some kind of accident this year, six have died by suicide, five were killed in homicides, two died of illnesses and five are still pending.

News

Madigan responds to petition for special investigative committee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
‘I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives.’