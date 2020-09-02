Winnebago Co. announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,325 from 4,263 from Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.1 percent.

The total deaths stand at 151 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.

