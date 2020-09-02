Advertisement

Wanted: Snowplow drivers to join IDOT

Temporary help needed across state for snow, ice removal.
(KOTA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.

Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, temporary snowplow drivers are hired every year on a full-time and on-call basis. IDOT plows more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.

“The calendar says September, but snow-and-ice season will be upon us before we know it, as well as a great opportunity to help serve the public,” acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “The snowbird program provides a vital service, but also opens the door to earn some extra income and possibly a lifelong career with IDOT.” In some instances, participants in the program have become full-time employees. Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and stay prepared to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including on positions and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and the potential for benefits, please click here.

A short animation video on the snowbird program is available on IDOT’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering wife

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 10, 2018, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 2700 block of Norway Pine Road for a report of a man saying he stabbed his wife.

News

Pritzker ‘very concerned’ people possibly spreading COVID-19 during Labor Day weekend

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CBS
Ninth time since early August that Illinois has reported more than 2,000 daily cases of the virus.

News

Schnucks’ 3rd Annual Folds of Honor ‘Round Up at the Register’ raises $850K

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The funds will provide 170 college scholarships.

News

IDPH: 2,128 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,751 specimens for a total of 4,119,873.

Latest News

News

26 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Eric Franklin
Fort Hood officials say eight soldiers died in some kind of accident this year, six have died by suicide, five were killed in homicides, two died of illnesses and five are still pending.

News

Madigan responds to petition for special investigative committee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
‘I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives.’

News

AAA offers free resources for traveling during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The fuel supply chain was mostly unaffected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Biden coming to Kenosha two days after President Trump’s visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Democratic presidential candidate's visit will come just two days after President Donald Trump’s trip to the city.

News

RPS205 projects $9.3M deficit for upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year leaves The Rockford Public School District in the red if it gets approved.

News

Vacant house fire in Rockford is under investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
At 5:45 Wednesday morning, Rockford Fire responded to a call of a house fire. Upon arrival, the building was searched and no one was found inside.