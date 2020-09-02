Vacant house fire in Rockford is under investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant house fire on the 600 Block of Brooke Road is under investigation.

At 5:45 Wednesday morning, Rockford Fire responded to a call of a house fire. Upon arrival, the building was searched and no one was found inside. The house has since been deemed vacant.

A fire investigator has been called to the building and is currently investigating the cause of the blaze. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Earlier this morning, firefighters responded to the 600 block of. Brooke Road for a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/My0ob0UnjK — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 2, 2020

