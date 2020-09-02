Vacant house fire in Rockford is under investigation
Fire caused $20,000 in estimated damages.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant house fire on the 600 Block of Brooke Road is under investigation.
At 5:45 Wednesday morning, Rockford Fire responded to a call of a house fire. Upon arrival, the building was searched and no one was found inside. The house has since been deemed vacant.
A fire investigator has been called to the building and is currently investigating the cause of the blaze. Damage is estimated at $20,000.
