Staying RVC strong, new president begins tenure

Dr. Howard Spearman started his first day as the eighth RVC president on Tuesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From derecho storm damage to coronavirus concerns, Rock Valley College has had its fair share of troubles over the past months.

But new leadership plans to get the community college back on track. Dr. Howard Spearman started his first day as the eighth RVC president on Tuesday.

He said he plans to take the legacy of the school and its RVC strong message seriously. Spearman plans to use his nine years of Golden Eagle experience to lead the college through these challenging times.

“And one thing that we know for sure is that we are RVC Strong. We have been able to provide or show resolve. We have been able to provide quality ways to engage the community, to continue to engage the community to make sure our students know we are here,” Dr. Spearman said.

Spearman has had 22 years of higher education experience and was approved unanimously by the RVC board back in July.

