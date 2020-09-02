Showers and thunderstorms, fog possible overnight ahead of gorgeous Wednesday
Pleasant weather to carry us well into Labor Day Weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September’s off to a cloudy, damp, and cool start in the Stateline, in marked contrast to August which goes in the books as having been our area’s 19th warmest and 4th driest on record. Temperatures Tuesday failed to get out of the 60s in a few spots, only reaching the lower to middle 70s in some of the warmest locales. Some spots were fortunate recipients of a second straight day of rainfall, though many were left dry.
The rain chances aren’t finished, though. More showers and thunderstorms have sprouted to our west over Iowa and Missouri, and are currently on a trajectory that would send them into our area later on this evening.
Current projections suggest an arrival in our westernmost communities as early as 9:00pm, and into the Rockford Metro in the hours leading up to or right around Midnight.
Most, if not all of the activity will have either dissipated or moved out of our area by 3:00 or 4:00 Wednesday Morning.
From there, attention will turn to the potential for fog development, especially as skies clear and winds go light in the predawn hours of our Wednesday. It may be wise to plan on allowing a bit of extra time for the morning commute, as visibility could be rather substantially compromised.
Once fog burns off Wednesday Morning, and it should rather quickly due to an increasingly gusty and dry westerly or northwesterly wind, temperatures should take off, ultimately reaching the middle 80s by day’s end. It’s to remain eminently comfortable, though, thanks to those aforementioned winds.
A cold front will pass through the area Thursday, likely with little more than a few passing clouds. It’s to drop temperatures for a time Friday, before 80s return Saturday. Not at any point during that stretch is humidity to even enter the conversation. However, it’s possible that, come Sunday, humidity may stage a brief resurgence before an even stronger cold front passes through the region.
Beyond then, a significantly cooler pattern is to take hold, and potentially a much more active one. Rain chances have been inserted into the forecast for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and wet weather could potentially extend into Wednesday. Temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday are not likely to get out of the 60s.
