Showers and thunderstorms, fog possible overnight ahead of gorgeous Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September’s off to a cloudy, damp, and cool start in the Stateline, in marked contrast to August which goes in the books as having been our area’s 19th warmest and 4th driest on record. Temperatures Tuesday failed to get out of the 60s in a few spots, only reaching the lower to middle 70s in some of the warmest locales. Some spots were fortunate recipients of a second straight day of rainfall, though many were left dry.

The rain chances aren’t finished, though. More showers and thunderstorms have sprouted to our west over Iowa and Missouri, and are currently on a trajectory that would send them into our area later on this evening.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are developing over eastern Iowa and Northeastern Missouri this evening. These are heading in our direction overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current projections suggest an arrival in our westernmost communities as early as 9:00pm, and into the Rockford Metro in the hours leading up to or right around Midnight.

Showers and a few thunderstorms could enter our area as early as 9:00 this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and thunderstorms will likely be moving through the Rockford Metro as the clock strikes midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most, if not all of the activity will have either dissipated or moved out of our area by 3:00 or 4:00 Wednesday Morning.

Most, if not all showers and storms are projected to be out of our area by 3:00 Wednesday Morning. Attention will then turn to fog development. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, attention will turn to the potential for fog development, especially as skies clear and winds go light in the predawn hours of our Wednesday. It may be wise to plan on allowing a bit of extra time for the morning commute, as visibility could be rather substantially compromised.

It could be a bit of a foggy start to our Wednesday, thanks to left over moisture from recent rain as well as light or calm winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once fog burns off Wednesday Morning, and it should rather quickly due to an increasingly gusty and dry westerly or northwesterly wind, temperatures should take off, ultimately reaching the middle 80s by day’s end. It’s to remain eminently comfortable, though, thanks to those aforementioned winds.

Though temperatures are to warm strongly underneath Wednesday's nearly unlimited sunshine, humidity will remain comfortable thanks to westerly and northwesterly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will pass through the area Thursday, likely with little more than a few passing clouds. It’s to drop temperatures for a time Friday, before 80s return Saturday. Not at any point during that stretch is humidity to even enter the conversation. However, it’s possible that, come Sunday, humidity may stage a brief resurgence before an even stronger cold front passes through the region.

Though temperatures in the 80s are expected for several days to come, humidity won't be an issue at all until Sunday, when it may spike very briefly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond then, a significantly cooler pattern is to take hold, and potentially a much more active one. Rain chances have been inserted into the forecast for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and wet weather could potentially extend into Wednesday. Temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday are not likely to get out of the 60s.

