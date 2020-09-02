Schnucks’ 3rd Annual Folds of Honor ‘Round Up at the Register’ raises $850K

ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that Schnucks customers, vendors and the company pledged a gift of $850,000 to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The campaign, which ran from July 1 to Aug. 11 at all Schnucks locations, allowed customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit the foundation. The funds will provide 170 college scholarships, according to Schnucks.

Schnucks customers donated $808,000 during this year’s campaign while contributions by Schnucks and other proceeds will bring the total to $850,000. One hundred percent of the funds will benefit Folds of Honor, according to Schnucks.

Folds of Honor was established 13 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $122 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic and uncertain economy, our customers showed their incredible generosity and joined us on our mission to nourish the lives of the children and spouses of our fallen and disable military veterans,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “Over the three years that Schnucks has partnered with Folds of Honor, we are proud that our campaigns have raised a total of $3.2 million that funded 620 scholarships.”

