Rockford’s garbage pickup delayed next week
Trash collection will be pushed back one day due to the Labor Day holiday
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Garbage and recycling collection will be pushed back one day beginning Monday, September 7th. This is in observance of the Labor Day holiday Monday. There will be no trash or recycling collection on Labor Day. If your normal garbage pickup day is Monday, it will be Tuesday next week. That pattern will continue throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.