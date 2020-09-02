Rockford housing program offers rehab money

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The City of Rockford Community and Economic Development Department is pleased to announce a new minor repair housing program lottery that provides up to $25,000 to income-eligible households. The housing rehab program may address exterior, electrical, mechanical or plumbing issues, as well as accessibility modifications for persons with disabilities. Eligible homes must be single family, owner occupied, and located within the City of Rockford. Additional program details and requirements can be found on the Neighborhood Development page of the City’s website www.rockfordil.gov.

Interested homeowners can contact the City via phone at 779-348-7162, fax at 815-967-6933 or email NDHousing@rockfordil.gov to be included in the lottery selection for the program. Please provide your name, property address, phone number, and email address by September 9, 2020. Any homeowner whose name is selected through the lottery system will be contacted by City staff and receive information about the program application process.

Funding for this program is provided through the Department of Housing and Urban Development

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.