ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine through Saturday with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. It will be a tad on the breezy side for Thursday but all in all not bad. 82 for the high on Sunday with some chances of afternoon/evening t-storms. Turning much cooler middle of next week with highs in the upper 60′s and rain chances.

