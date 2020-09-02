Advertisement

Man sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering wife

On July 10, 2018, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 2700 block of Norway Pine Road for a report of a man saying he stabbed his wife.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old man was sentenced to prison for first degree murder in Winnebago County on Wednesday.

On July 10, 2018, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 2700 block of Norway Pine Road for a report of a man saying he stabbed his wife.

Police found Noe Marquez outside of his residence, and his wife inside with numerous stab wounds to her neck and facial area, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquez is required to serve 100 percent of his 37 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. He will then serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized. Marquez plead guilty in front of the Honorable Judge Randall Wilt on June 18. Judge Wilt sentenced Marquez on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wanted: Snowplow drivers to join IDOT

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Temporary help needed across state for snow, ice removal.

News

Pritzker ‘very concerned’ people possibly spreading COVID-19 during Labor Day weekend

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CBS
Ninth time since early August that Illinois has reported more than 2,000 daily cases of the virus.

News

Schnucks’ 3rd Annual Folds of Honor ‘Round Up at the Register’ raises $850K

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The funds will provide 170 college scholarships.

News

IDPH: 2,128 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,751 specimens for a total of 4,119,873.

Latest News

News

26 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Eric Franklin
Fort Hood officials say eight soldiers died in some kind of accident this year, six have died by suicide, five were killed in homicides, two died of illnesses and five are still pending.

News

Madigan responds to petition for special investigative committee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
‘I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives.’

News

AAA offers free resources for traveling during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The fuel supply chain was mostly unaffected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Biden coming to Kenosha two days after President Trump’s visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Democratic presidential candidate's visit will come just two days after President Donald Trump’s trip to the city.

News

RPS205 projects $9.3M deficit for upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year leaves The Rockford Public School District in the red if it gets approved.

News

Vacant house fire in Rockford is under investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
At 5:45 Wednesday morning, Rockford Fire responded to a call of a house fire. Upon arrival, the building was searched and no one was found inside.