Man sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering wife

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old man was sentenced to prison for first degree murder in Winnebago County on Wednesday.

On July 10, 2018, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 2700 block of Norway Pine Road for a report of a man saying he stabbed his wife.

Police found Noe Marquez outside of his residence, and his wife inside with numerous stab wounds to her neck and facial area, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquez is required to serve 100 percent of his 37 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. He will then serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized. Marquez plead guilty in front of the Honorable Judge Randall Wilt on June 18. Judge Wilt sentenced Marquez on Wednesday.

