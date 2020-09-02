Advertisement

IDPH: 2,128 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,751 specimens for a total of 4,119,873.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,492 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 238,643 cases and 8,091 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 26 - September 1 is 4.5 percent.

As of Tuesday night, 1,596 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

- Adams County: 1 male 80′s

- Christian County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s

- Crawford County: 1 male 70′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 2 males 80′s

- Ford County: 1 male 70′s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 80′s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 90′s

- Perry County: 1 female 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 2 females 80′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 90′s

