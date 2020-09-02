How facemasks impact the enviornment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More disposable face masks mean more trash and it’s important to know the proper way to take care of yours.

“This is really causing an environmental problem for the bacteria because this is medical waste,” Said Pamela Osborne, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.

As more people wear face masks, the more you see them thrown in the streets.

“The longer it lays there it not only is it unsafe for people to pick it up but it’s ugly,” Osborne says.

Osborne says the way you throw away a mask can help our wildlife.

“The birds are getting tangled up in the masks,” Osborne says.

According to Osborne, the best thing to do before throwing away your disposable mask is to grab a pair of scissors, cut off the straps, put it into a baggy, and throw it in the trash can.

“You don’t want to put it in recycling because components of the mask aren’t recyclable,” said Liz Levi, OSF HealthCare director of quality and safety for the northern region.

Levi recommends washable masks because they are environmentally friendly.

“So you should wash it every time after you’ve been out using it. You can put it in with your regular load of laundry,” Levi said.

Levi says you should be mindful of how you put on your mask, never touching the front.

“So you know, it goes over your nose and under your chin and then around your ears and you pinch the nose part to make a nice seal,” Levi said.

And have a place to put it when you’re done.

“It’s really helpful once you’re done using it, I like a paper lunch bag,” Levi said.

Experts recommend kids under the age of two, anyone with a breathing problem or someone who cannot put on their own mask should not wear one.

