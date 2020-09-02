Advertisement

Doctors and survivors share information for prostate cancer awareness month

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blue ribbons symbolize awareness in the month of September, as medical professionals warn of the impacts prostate cancer can have. Local doctors and survivors share ways to treat and diagnose the disease.

“Be aware that it is a killer, and if you ignore it, it isn’t going to ignore you,” says prostate cancer survivor Michael Rotello.

A routine physical turned into months of treatment for Rotello, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago.

“It’s scary, the word cancer is scary to people because it can have a bad outcome,” says Rotello.

A blood test alerted Rotello and his doctors of a high prostate-specific antigen level something medical teams look for when diagnosing cancer. They caught his high levels early something doctors say is critical.

“If you have a very early stage, not very aggressive and you’re an older gentleman, for instance, it’s very likely that it will never get to the point of causing you any symptoms at all,” says Medical Director of Oncology Services at OSF’s Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad.

Experts at OSF say prostate cancer is the second deadliest among men, because in many cases it goes unnoticed.

“If you are in a situation where you are having significant changes in your urination for instance or things of that nature then you know you want to get that checked out,” says Dr. Ahmad.

Rotello says he is fortunate his diagnosis went the way it did and wants people to know, if you see a light blue ribbon this month, online or in-person, think about your health.

“Sometimes people are afraid of doctors, afraid of medicine,” says Rotello. “They should fear not getting something diagnosed early, that’s much scarier than dealing with it.”

Dr. Ahmad encourages all patients to not put off check-up’s in fear of COVID-19, as these appointments help doctors catch diseases in their early stages. For more information from OSF on prostate cancer, visit their website.

